Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q3 2023 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                 Press Release                   September 27, 2023

Publishing time for the Q3 2023 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2023 interim report on October 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

As Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares following its public cash tender offer, Rovio will not host a separate audiocast or phone conference on its Q3 2023 interim results.

The interim report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2023

Rovio Entertainment Corporation follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on September 27, 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
René Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares and will delist the company from NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange as soon as permitted under applicable laws.
(www.rovio.com )


