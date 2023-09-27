Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q3 2023 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release September 27, 2023

Publishing time for the Q3 2023 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2023 interim report on October 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

As Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares following its public cash tender offer, Rovio will not host a separate audiocast or phone conference on its Q3 2023 interim results.

The interim report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2023

Rovio Entertainment Corporation follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on September 27, 2023.

More information:

René Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)