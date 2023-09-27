Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market, as per TBRC's market report, is anticipated to reach $111.84 billion by 2027, growing at a 5.0% CAGR.
The nitrogen Fertilizer market growth is driven by agricultural sector investment. Asia-Pacific is to lead in market share. Key players include Yara International, Nutrien Inc., EuroChem Group, and more.
Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Segments
• By Type: Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers
• By Form: Liquid, Dry, Other Forms
• By Treatment: Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Other Treatments
• By Application: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global nitrogen fertilizer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nitrogen fertilizers are chemical fertilizers produced from sewage or animal waste and nitrogenous materials. Nitrogen fertilizer is used to stimulate the growth of the plants.
