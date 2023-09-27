Functional Beverages Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Functional Beverages Market" report forecasts its size to be $224.99 billion by 2027, with an 11.1% CAGR.

Functional beverages market thrives on consumer preference for functional drinks over carbonated beverages and fruit juices, with Asia-Pacific leading. Key players: Danone, Clif Bar, Universal Nutrition, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Arla foods, National Beverage Corp., Nestle.

Functional Beverages Market Segments

• By Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Other Types

• By Function: Health & Wellness, Weight Management

• By Distribution Channel: Brick & mortar, Online

• By Geography: The global functional beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that contain non-traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, probiotics, and added fruits.

