Teenagers Sought in a Robbery in Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying four teenaged girls sought for a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northeast, DC.

 

On Monday, September 4, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of W Street, Northeast. The victim was assaulted by the suspects and then the suspects took the victim’s cell phone and wallet.  The suspects then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/g8fZkwfwpa0

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

