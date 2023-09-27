Submit Release
Second Arrest made in a Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a second arrest has been made in reference to a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Monday, July 24, 2023, at approximately 10:04 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, July 28, 2023, a 28-year-old adult male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Alexandria Police Department, located and arrested 33-year-old Johnathan Young, of Alexandria, VA. He has been charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun).

 

