Man Sought in an Assault With Attempt to Commit Robbery at a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are searching for a man in an assault with attempt to commit robbery at a business.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 9:34 p.m., a man entered a business in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The man demanded money from an employee while holding a knife. The suspect fled and did not get any money after a customer confronted him.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/yra1LR57LTU

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.