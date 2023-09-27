Man Sought in a Burglary of a School

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek a man who burglarized a school.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, a school in the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast reported that at approximately 8:15 a.m., a man forced open a window to the school and stole property. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/zKf3hpmYlng

