Man Sought in a Burglary of a School

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek a man who burglarized a school.

 

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, a school in the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast reported that at approximately 8:15 a.m., a man forced open a window to the school and stole property. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/zKf3hpmYlng

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

