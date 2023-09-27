Erotic Lingerie Market Soars to $32.0 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Rising Disposable Income and 5.8% CAGR
Growth in awareness about body positivity amongst the younger population, and impact of influencer marketing and social mediaWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Erotic Lingerie Market tantalized the industry with a valuation of a tempting US$19.3 billion. Fast forward to 2031, and it's projected to have a seductive CAGR of 5.8%, reaching a tempting US$32 billion.
The world of fashion and intimate apparel is evolving, and one segment that's been steadily gaining attention is the Erotic Lingerie Market. This blog will take you through the alluring landscape of this market, offering insights into its growth, key trends, and the major players who are contributing to its phenomenal rise.
The outlook for the erotic lingerie market is positively provocative, driven by factors such as the rise in disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and the convenience of online shopping for these intimate garments. Let's delve deeper into the insights.
Consumer preferences are shifting towards online channels for purchasing erotic lingerie. The convenience and privacy offered by e-commerce platforms are enticing customers to explore a wider range of choices tailored to their desires.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞
North America is expected to lead the charge in the global erotic lingerie market, driven by continuous innovation in design and advanced product offerings from key players. This region has witnessed a surge in fashion-forward trends in erotic lingerie, attracting both domestic and international brands.
𝐀 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The global erotic lingerie market is continuously growing due to emerging fashion trends in this niche segment and the presence of numerous national and international players, each vying for a share of this enticing market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The market analysis of erotic lingerie is a provocative blend of various elements, including drivers, restraints, key trends, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis, and regulatory considerations. Regionally, it dives into key trends, price dynamics, and the analysis of key suppliers.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The competition in this intimate domain is fierce and appealing. The 2022 Competition Dashboard and Revenue Share Analysis reveals the top players in this seductive space.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Let's meet some of the leading provocateurs in the erotic lingerie market:
Victoria’s Secret: A household name in seductive lingerie, known for its glamorous and sexy collections.
Agent Provocateur: Renowned for its luxurious and provocative designs, it adds a touch of allure to the market.
Bluebella: Offers modern, sensual lingerie that's stylish yet affordable.
Chantelle: A French brand known for its elegance and comfort in intimate wear.
Intimissimi: Part of Calzedonia S.p.A, it focuses on providing high-quality lingerie with a touch of Italian charm.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The erotic lingerie market is a diverse playground, segmented by type, material, size, end-user, price, and distribution channels. Some of the key segments include:
Type: Offering a range from body stockings to BDSM kits, catering to various preferences.
Material: From the sensuous touch of satin to the edginess of leather, materials play a crucial role in the appeal of these garments.
Size: Ensuring that the allure is accessible to all, with options from small to plus size.
End-user: Addressing the desires of both men and women.
Price: Providing options for varying budgets.
Distribution Channel: The convenience of online shopping or the tactile experience of physical stores.
The global erotic lingerie market is on a captivating journey, driven by changing consumer preferences and a growing appetite for fashionable intimate wear. As this market evolves, expect to see more alluring designs, innovative materials, and a greater embrace of online shopping channels. With North America leading the way, the global market for erotic lingerie promises a future as enticing as the garments themselves.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝
The allure of erotic lingerie transcends borders, with a global presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
