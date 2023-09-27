Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Purifiers Market, as per TBRC's report, is expected to reach $3.41 billion in 2027 with a 14.0% CAGR.
Air Purifiers global market grows due to rising airborne disease cases; North America leads, major players include Honeywell, Whirlpool, Sharp, Daikin, LG, Dyson, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Blue Air, and Coway.
Air Purifiers Market Segments
• By Technology: HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Other Technologies
• By Type: Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Other Types
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial
• By Geography: The global air purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An air purifier is a device that purifies airborne toxins and particulate matter. The use of air purifiers is to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.
