PRESS RELEASE : PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR OF FRANCE TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER 2023

Her Excellency Mrs Laurence Beau presented her Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia at a presentation of credential ceremony held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade accrediting Her Excellency as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Samoa and France have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 1st March 1974. The Ambassador expressed France’s strong commitment to strengthening its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region as demonstrated in the announcement in July by their President Mr Emmanuel Macron of France’s decision to open an Embassy in Apia. Afioga Le Mamea informed the Ambassador that the Government of Samoa looks forward to hosting the French Embassy in Samoa as this would further strengthen our bilateral relations as well as the engagement of France in the Pacific. Samoa and France have worked collaboratively in the United Nations and at the ACP-EU setting to advance and address issues of common interests, including the promotion of human rights, sovereignty, the rule of law, combating climate change, conservation of our oceans and its resources, building resilience and the attainment of sustainable development to mention a few. Afioga Le Mamea expressed his confidence that Mrs Laurence Beau’s appointment as Ambassador of France to Samoa will no doubt provide more opportunities for collaboration on matters of mutual interest to further strengthen Samoa and France’s bilateral ties.

Her Excellency Mrs Laurence Beau holds a Master’s degree in English language, Culture and Economics from Sorbonne University. Mrs Beau worked as a career diplomat for 30 years in various senior postings. She was assigned as the Directorate of Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France from 1992 to 1995. Mrs Beau was posted as Deputy Head of Mission in Panama, Seychelles and Singapore. Mrs Beau was posted as Ambassador of France to Botswana and Special Representative to the Southern African Development Community followed by her second Ambassadorial posting as Ambassador of France to New Zealand in September 2022. Mrs Beau was honoured with the appointment as Knight of the Ordre national du Mérite in 2016 and elevated to the rank of Knight of the Légion d’honneur in 2021.

