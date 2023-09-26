NZ Police and RSIPF deliver 5 Step Mindset training programme at Rove Academy, Honiara

New Zealand (NZ) Police attached to the Solomon Islands Police Support Programme (SIPDP) continue to implement the 5 Step Mindset training programme for the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF).

NZ Police working alongside the National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) officers and Learning and Development officers from the RSIPF have developed the training to assist the RSIPF to be the best that they can be every day.

Last week NZ Police and RSIPF trainers delivered this valuable training to the RSIPF, from National Intelligence Department RSIPF Human Resources, Strategy Planning and Policy and Professional Standard Internal Investigation who are based at Rove police headquarters and Central Police station.

This was the first training that has been received in many years and was greatly received by attending RSIPF officers.

The training emphasises the importance of the RSIPF Crime Prevention Strategy and the 5-step mindset training includes the strategy, leadership and Family Violence.

NZ Police team leader, Inspector Mr. Warwick Mckee says, “This course has been delivered this week to senior leaders within the RSIPF. It is vital that all ranks and files within the RSIPF receive this valuable mindset training and lead by example and set the standards for the officers across the entire organisation.”

Inspector Mckee says, “A focus of the training is on Crime Prevention and reducing harm and victimisation in the community. The RSIPF are passionate and eager to learn wherever they are deployed within the Solomon Islands. At this time the Mindset training has been delivered to over 400 RSIPF officers across the Solomon Islands. Our goal is to ensure all of the RSIPF, including all ranks, receive this valuable training.”

RSIPF Police Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr. Simpson POGEAVA who attended the closing ceremony says, “It’s important that all RSIPF officers attend this mindset and family violence training that the NZ team continue to deliver.”

AC Pogeava says, “This training is relevant and ideal for all our RSIPF officers. All the officers that participated were engaged throughout. The Crime Prevention Strategy is the focus of mindset training and focuses on the RSIPF delivering the best service to our communities.”

Further training is planned for Rove academy and Honiara City officers to attend in the coming weeks. The training is continuing to be delivered through 2023 to RSIPF officers across the Solomon Islands.

Police Constable Tony To’oga recieve his certification during the closing of the mindset program

Sergeant Christina Penieli recieve her certificate from AC Pogeava

RSIPF Press