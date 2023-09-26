Buala police will roll out awareness talks program in Gao-Bugotu

The community policing unit of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Buala police station in Isabel Province will roll out an awareness talks program in Gao-Bugotu constituency.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Isabel Province, Sergeant (Sgt) John Lokumana says, “This is part of the community engagement plan where my police officers are mandated to bring trust and confidence to our people.”

Supervising PPC Lokumana appeals to all Crime Prevention Committees (CPCs) to take ownership of being a law abiding citizen to assist police in delivering the awareness program successfully.”

Sgt Lokunana says, “Team will explain the importance of law and order and emphasize on the Crime Prevention Strategy. We are human and it is impossible to stop crime happening in our communities. Respect each other like you respect yourself.”

Mr Lokumana says, “Awareness team will visit several communities in that region for a week and I appeal to my good people to continue with normal peaceful business as we are heading for a historical event, the Pacific Games 2023 ahead of us.”

He says, “Buala police is currently on standby operations to voter’s registration. We will remain alert to assist the Solomon Island Electoral officials to make sure the registration process will successfully be completed.”

RSIPF Press