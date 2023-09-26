Submit Release
Twelve vehicles detain during police operation over the weekend

The National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in a joint law enforcement operation on 22 September   have detained twelve vehicles.

Director NTD, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “This is part of the safe green games operation conducted by the police and other law enforcement in preparation towards the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23) that will be hosted in November.”

Superintendent Foufaka says, “The operation is aimed at tracking down vehicle drivers who are under the influence of alcohol when driving, using unlicensed motor vehicles and driving without license.”

Director Foufaka says, “All drivers were charged with driving unlicensed motor vehicles and they were bailed to appear in Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on a later date.”

Police will continue to do traffic checks from now and during and after the games.

