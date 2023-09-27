Global Gluten Free Food Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gluten Free Food Market, as per TBRC's forecast, is set to reach $10.52 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The gluten free food market's growth is attributed to increasing IBS and celiac disease cases. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate. Key players include Pinnacle Foods, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Genius Foods, Freedom Foods, Mondelez, Wessanen, and Valeo Foods.

Gluten Free Food Market Segments

• By Product Type: Bakery Products, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meats/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts & Ice Creams, Prepared Foods, Pasta and Rice, Other Product Types

• By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels

• Meal Type: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

• By Geography: The global gluten free food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gluten is a group of proteins found in various grains, including barley, wheat, and rye. These gluten-free food items are consumed mostly by people with celiac disease or who are allergic to gluten. Gluten-free food comprises fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, potatoes, rice, lentils, and others. The benefits associated with the consumption of gluten-free foods include weight loss, increased energy, and improved health.

