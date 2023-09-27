Video On Demand In Hospitality Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Video On Demand In Hospitality Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Video On Demand In Hospitality Market expands, reaching $65.03 billion by 2027 with a 21.8% CAGR, per TBRC's report.

The video on demand in hospitality market thrives with rising smartphone and tablet adoption. North America leads in market share. Key players: Akamai Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, AT&T, Avaya, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Netflix, Amazon.

Video On Demand In Hospitality Market Segments

• By Solution: Pay TV, Internet Protocol Television, Over The Top

• By Service: Training and Support, Professional Services

• By Delivery Model: Laptops and Desktops, Smart phones and Tablets, Smart TV

• By User Type: Hotels, Cruise or Luxury Yachts, Day Care Center, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global video on demand in hospitality market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Video on demand in hospitality refers to a technology that allows guests to choose and watch video content on their TVs or computers and use videoconferencing for hospitality purposes. TV typically uses broadcast technology, whereas video on demand uses unicast transmission. A variety of video programming is available on video on demand, including sports, entertainment, instructional, and feature films.

