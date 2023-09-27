Waste to Energy Market Expected to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 4.6%.

Waste to Energy Size

Since the initial costs for setting up waste to energy plants are relatively higher than any other conventional source of electricity, governments are not inclined toward investing huge capital.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Waste to Energy Market by Technology (Incineration, Pyrolysis, Gasification, Biological, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global waste to energy market was valued at $35.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Waste to energy is one of the most effective and robust alternative sources of energy, which helps in the reduction of CO2 emissions and thus replaces fossil fuels. Using waste as a combustion substance is expected to reduce landfill volumes by more than 90%. For every ton of waste burned, one ton of CO2 emission is reduced, which further helps in eliminating methane, which could be leaked with landfill disposal.

Growth in population and rise in landfill levels present numerous opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, the surge in demand for renewable sources of energy globally, an increase in investment by governments, and the usage of other renewable energy sources as substitutes to reduce carbon content are further anticipated to boost the overall growth of the market. However, high costs associated with plant installation and infrastructure of expensive components are expected to hamper the overall industry growth. Several problems are encountered during the construction and development of waste to energy generation plants; one of the major problems is cost. Installing and maintenance of infrastructure to generate energy by burning waste serves as a major challenge, which restrains the growth of the marker. Although the fuel cost is low, maintenance activities represent a big part of the total cost, as it is a new technology.

The market is expected to register the highest growth in biological processes, owing to an increase in technological advancements and a rise in disposable incomes. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and an upsurge in renewable energy sources are expected to boost the market growth.

The incineration segment accounted for around half of the thermal technology segment in 2019, owing to the perennial modifications in the industry and efficient techniques & processes, which are in high demand globally. Thus, the increase in the requirement for high-tech waste to energy conversion methods fuels the market growth globally.

Competitive Analysis:

The Waste to Energy industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Waste to Energy market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Waste to Energy market include,

PLASCO ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CNIM

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

C&G LTD.

VEOLIA

ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC (TAQA)

BLUEFIRE RENEWABLES

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.

WHEELABRATOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION

ENER-CORE, INC.

SUEZ

In 2019, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market, in terms of volume, and are expected to continue this waste to energy market trend, owing to an increase in urbanization, specifically in China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries. Moreover, the rise in urban population with increased per capita disposable income and growth in overall consumer spending drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Key Findings of the Study:

1. The incineration segment is anticipated to witness the highest waste to energy market growth during the analysis period and occupied around half of the total thermal technology market in 2019.

2. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

3. Japan occupied around one-third waste to the energy market share of the Asia-Pacific in 2019.

4. The North America thermal waste to energy market growth is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.

