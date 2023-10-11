Futuretheory launches a free tool, 'Inspo.st,' to help content creators and business owners come up with content ideas
Inspo.st is a free tool that takes the work out of brainstorming social media ideas - saving you precious time and energy so you can focus on posting!CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futuretheory, a Canberra web design, development and marketing agency, has launched a free tool, 'Inspo.st,' to help content creators and business owners come up with content ideas and, in turn, increase how often they post.
Posting regularly is important for both business and content creators alike to develop a strong social media presence. It can increase the chance of ranking higher on search engine results and improve audience loyalty and brand recognition.
The tool is a free content idea generator designed to help with this. Users can shuffle through a wide range of content ideas categorised by format until they discover a content idea that suits them.
The prompts are not AI-generated, but created by Futuretheory's in-house marketing team. The team regularly adds new ideas to the website so users can consistently get fresh content ideas.
Futuretheory developed Inspo.st with ease of use in mind. Users only have to hit the 'shuffle' button to see the range of content ideas. The Canberra-based agency also designed each idea to be easy to implement and quick to create, making posting regularly on social media easier.
Inspo.st is part of Futuretheory ethos of helping businesses flourish online. Its founder and director, Germaine Muller, explained that Futuretheory aims to ‘empower businesses of all sizes to thrive and grow forward.'
'That's why we created Inspo.st - a platform that makes it easy for startups, businesses, and large corporations to find post ideas. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to the inspiration they need to create engaging content.'
