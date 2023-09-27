Lane Closure on County Route 20, Shortline Highway, to Begin Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 20, from 9240 to 9248 Shortline Highway, will be reduced to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, for gas line repair. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​