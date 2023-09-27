A portion of County Route 20, from 9240 to 9248 Shortline Highway, will be reduced to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, for gas line repair. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closure on County Route 20, Shortline Highway, to Begin Wednesday, September 27, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.