Lane Closures Scheduled for US 60 near Billy Bob’s Wonderland beginning Monday, September 25, 2023

There will be temporary lane closures on US 60 in Barboursville between Billy Bob’s Wonderland and Ona Elementary School from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. starting Monday, September 25, 2023, and continuing through Saturday, September 30, 2023, for guardrail replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic conditions during working hours.
 
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
 
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​

