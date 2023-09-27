Submit Release
New Haven Barracks - Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23B5003821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley                          

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/23, 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street, Waltham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Of An Abuse Prevention Order (2 counts)

 

ACCUSED: Jacob D. Burmania

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/26/23 at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks responded to a reported restraining order violation on Maple Street in the Town of Waltham. Investigation revealed Jacob D. Burmania (28) violated his court ordered abuse prevention by entering the lands/premises of a residence on Maple Street in the Town of Waltham.

 

Burmania was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Burmania was release with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*

 

