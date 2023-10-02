BAXE - Transforming Lives Through Collaborative Government Efforts whilst contributing to SDGs financial inclusion
Empowering the future generations with the right tools and knowledge is paramount.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAXE, a strong contender in the realm of blockchain technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with Airlangga University Indonesia, driving impactful change in academia, financial literacy, banking the unbanked, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of financial inclusion.
On the 28 August 2023, in London, the collaboration between BAXE, led by CEO Mr. Christian Moore, and key Indonesian stakeholders marks more than just a LOI — it signifies a united vision for a future enriched by technological and educational prowess. By engaging with Governor of East Java, Her Excellency, Ms. Khofifah Indar Parawansa, and Ambassador of Indonesia to the UK, Dr. Desra Percaya, BAXE is contributing to a shared roadmap that fosters innovation, investment, and global unity.
Recognizing the immense potential of public-private partnerships, BAXE has embarked on a visionary journey, joining hands with international stakeholders to effect lasting positive change. Through this collaboration, BAXE is not only pioneering technological solutions but is also contributing significantly to social and economic development.
By partnering with educational institutions, BAXE is spearheading initiatives that equip students with essential skills to navigate the evolving digital landscape. "Empowering the future generations with the right tools and knowledge is paramount," says Christian Moore, CEO of BAXE. "We are committed to fostering a generation of tech-savvy individuals who can harness the power of blockchain and financial technologies to create a brighter tomorrow."
In the realm of financial literacy, BAXE is working hand in hand with governments to bridge the knowledge gap, ensuring that individuals have the tools they need to make informed financial decisions. This collaborative effort aims to empower individuals to manage their finances more effectively and build a secure and stable financial future.
Addressing the urgent need to bank the unbanked, BAXE's partnership with governments aims to provide marginalized populations with access to financial services that were once out of reach. Through innovative blockchain-based solutions, BAXE is working to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem that empowers underserved communities, allowing them to participate in economic activities and improve their quality of life.
"BAXE's collaboration with governments is not just about technology; it's about human empowerment," says Dylan Blankenship, CTO of BAXE. "By working together, we are making strides towards a more equitable and inclusive future, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive."
With its multifaceted approach and unwavering commitment to collaboration, BAXE is poised to reshape the landscape of technology, finance, and social impact. The company's efforts are not only driving innovation but are also transforming lives and communities on a global scale.
For more information about BAXE's collaborative initiatives and its commitment to creating a more inclusive future, visit baxe.com.
About BAXE:
BAXE is a visionary initiative that leverages blockchain and Web3 technologies to reshape financial networks. BAXE is committed to providing fair and open access opportunities for individuals, offering better yields, and secure account management. The platform empowers users through transparent practices, ownership of personal data, and enhanced identity security.
