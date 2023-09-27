CS DISCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CS Disco, Inc. - LAW

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 20, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 21, 2021, and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



CS Disco investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-law/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

CS Disco and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2022, the Company released disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2022, disclosing that revenue growth had decelerated drastically over past quarters and that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year, shocking investors and analysts alike.

On this news, shares of CS Disco plummeted $15.53 between August 11, 2022 and August 12, 2022, a drop of more than 53%.

The case is Gambrill v. CS Disco, Inc., No. 1:23-cv-08270.

