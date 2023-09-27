UIPATH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against UiPath Inc. - PATH

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 6, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



UiPath investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-path or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

UiPath and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2022, the Company, a global provider of robotic process automation software, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2022, disclosing disappointing earned revenues results as well as guidance for ARR (annualized renewal run-rate, an important indicator of the Company’s success) and revenue that were substantially below consensus analysts’ expectations, indicating that the declining growth trends adversely impacting the Company were expected to continue.

On this news, shares of UiPath fell $7.45, or more than 25%, to close at $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022.

The case is Gera v. UiPath, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-7908.

