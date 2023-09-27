Việt Nam spent nearly $1 billion on gasoline imports in 8 months

VIETNAM, September 27 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam imported 1.1 million tonnes of petroleum in August, worth US$992 million, according to the General Department of Việt Nam Customs.

This represents an increase of 19 per cent in volume and 36.8 per cent in value.

For the eight months of the year, the country imported 7.22 million tonnes of petroleum of all types, worth $5.88 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, it rose 22.2 per cent in volume but was down 5.5 per cent in value.

The volume of imported diesel reached almost 4 million tonnes, a rise of 18.5 per cent. It accounted for 55 per cent of the country's total imported fuel.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam bought 1.48 million tonnes of gasoline from the international market, up 38.4 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 20 per cent of the total import.

As of the end of August, imports from all markets had significantly increased.

Specifically, imports from South Korea climbed by 24.7 per cent from 2022 to 2.94 million tonnes. Similarly, imports from Singapore climbed by 110.1 per cent to 1.74 million tonnes, while imports from Malaysia and China increased by 56 per cent and 12.2 per cent to 1.27 million and 629,000 tonnes, respectively. — VNS