Vietnam Stock Exchange becomes official member of WFE

VIETNAM, September 27 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) said it has become an official member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) following voting by the WFE General Assembly as part of the federation’s annual meeting from September 19-21.  

The membership marks an important step forward in international integration and cooperation of the VNX, contributing to promoting and attracting foreign investment in the domestic stock market.

The Hồ Chi Minh Stock Market (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) that are subsidiaries of the VNX will also benefit from the membership.

Last year on April 22, VNX became a member of the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation (AOSEF) – a non-profit organisation founded in 1990 with 17 regional stock exchanges as its members.

On September 15 the same year, VNX joined the ASEAN 3 Bond Market Forum which was established in May 2010 with experts and financial organisations from 10 ASEAN member states along with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, affording it a chance to share information and experience in organising, operating and managing the bond market.

Later on September 30, VNX was admitted to the ASEAN Exchange which was established on the basis of multilateral cooperation among stock exchanges from six ASEAN countries, namely Việt Nam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore. — VNS

 

