ACE PROGRAMS (ACE) GRADUATION CEREMONY SEVENTY NEW YORKERS OVERCOME HOMELESSNESS AND SECURE FULL- TIME EMPLOYMENT
LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, QUEENS, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE), a leading workforce development and social services provider, offers New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness, incarceration, and addiction a path to economic self-sufficiency.
On September 14th, 2023, ACE held a Graduation Ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image to honor 70 individuals who have overcome histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction and secured employment through ACE’s workforce development program, Project Comeback. Project Comeback empowers the most vulnerable New Yorkers with essential job and life skills, as well as therapeutic counseling to resolve trauma caused by homelessness, incarceration, and addiction, so that they may secure employment and make a full transition to economic independence.
The 70 graduates secured employment across various sectors, including maintenance, sanitation, hospitality, health, transportation, and more. Many graduates were hired by ACE’s social enterprise, which provides supplemental sanitation and beautification throughout the five boroughs of New York City. ACE employs over 140 individuals with the most extreme barriers to employment. The team cleans and beautifies over 2,000 New York City blocks every day, keeping the city clean and safe for millions of residents and visitors.
Speaking at the event was Council Member Shekar Krishnan, Council Member of District 25 and ACE partner. “As the Chair of the Committee on Parks in the Council, I am constantly fighting for our green spaces, parks, and public spaces, and I know the work that it takes to keep our community clean,” said Council Member Shekar Krishnan. “Every single day, ACE Participants and Graduates are in our community, taking care of our streets and our public plazas with such love and attention. Parks workers are the beating heart of our park system, and our ACE workers are the beating heart of our community. Thank you, ACE!”
Over 60 community members came together to celebrate ACE’s graduates’ success in overcoming homelessness, addiction, and incarceration to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence.
ACE uses a trauma-informed approach to Workforce Development, recognizing the unique challenges faced by participants. Winston K., a graduate who spoke at the event, shared his experience with ACE, saying “Thanks to ACE, I’m catering to the streets in a much more positive way.”
The Graduation Ceremony culminated with all 70 Graduates being welcomed into Project Stay, ACE’s lifelong aftercare program. This program assists newly employed individuals in their transition to self-sufficiency, ensuring they maintain their jobs and enhance their earning potential through various supportive services, including advanced training, counseling, individualized case management, financial incentives, and more.
ACE Executive Director James Martin said, “The most beautiful word in the English language is opportunity, and that's what we do here, but this is the beginning. The hard part is next and we're going to be there with you for as long as you want us to be there with you.”
ACE’s next event will be an Annual Gala at the Capitale NYC on October 11th, 2023. All proceeds from the event will provide life-changing opportunities to New Yorkers in need. Tickets and information can be found at www.acenewyork.org
About the Association of Community Employment Programs:
Since 1992, ACE has helped over 3,500 New Yorkers overcome homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to secure employment, reunite with families, and strengthen communities.
For more information or other media inquiries, contact Greta Lin at glin@acenewyork.org or 212-274-0550 ext. 24.
Greta Lin – Development Specialist
Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE)
+1 212-274-0550 ext. 24
email us here