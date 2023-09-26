Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Winter As Inspector General For Health And Human Services

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Raymond Charles “Ray” Winter as the Inspector General for Health and Human Services for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024, effective October 2, 2023.

Raymond Charles “Ray” Winter of Austin is the assistant deputy inspector general for Complex Litigation for the Office of the Inspector General for Health and Human Services. He previously served as an assistant attorney general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG) for more than 24 years, including 15 years as chief of the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division. During Winter’s tenure as chief of the division, OAG recovered more than $2.4 billion for taxpayers in enforcement actions brought under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Aggie Bar Association, and Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association and is a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Winter received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.  

