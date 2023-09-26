Governor Abbott Celebrates New National Healthcare Research Hub In Dallas

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Dallas being chosen as the location for the new Customer Experience hub for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as part of its new nationwide health innovation network.

“Texas is a national leader in healthcare research and innovation, solving many of our nation’s—and the world’s—scientific challenges,” said Governor Abbott. “Home to a growing health sciences industry, the Dallas-Fort Worth region is the ideal location for the Advanced Research Project’s Agency for Health’s Customer Experience headquarters. I thank all of the university, industry, and economic development partners in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston for their collaboration over the last two years to make this possible. Americans can be assured that Texas will continue to pave the way for critical healthcare research and comprehensive support for years to come.”

ARPA-H's Customer Experience hub in Dallas will focus on developing health solutions that are accessible, needed, and readily adopted to take a proactive approach to diversify clinical trials, reach representative patient populations, and more.

