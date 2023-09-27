PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2023 Robin Bill Ensures Better Hajj by Opening Travel Arrangements to Private Travel Agencies To ensure an efficient, organized and safe Hajj pilgrimage for Muslim Filipinos, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill letting travel operators take up some of the tasks currently delegated to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF). In Senate Bill 2452, Padilla sought to amend parts of Republic Act 9997, mandating the NCMF to administer programs, formulate rules, and coordinate with pertinent offices to ensure the success of the annual Hajj. "The necessity to ensure an efficient, organized and safe Hajj journey for Muslim Filipinos is urgently called for. This bill proposes opening Hajj travel arrangements to private entities, thereby fostering a competitive market to the advantage of our traveler pilgrims," Padilla said. "As a result, travel service providers will continuously endeavor to improve the quality of Hajj services, offer a wide range of flexible travel packages within the average market price range, and reinforce innovative and enhanced strategies in Hajj operations," he added. With this, he said the NCMF is relieved of the "intricate operations" associated with the Hajj as travel service providers are better equipped with comprehensive expertise and trained travel professionals. Under the bill, the NCMF need not promote the development of a Hajj Assistance Fund created from the contributions of Muslim Filipinos for the financial needs of Muslim Filipinos joining the Hajj. The bill also removes the Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment from the NCMF. It adds the NCMF shall "no longer perform any powers and functions relative to the administration of Hajj" except to register and accredit sheikhs or private individuals engaged in facilitating, processing and providing guidance for the annual Hajj. It amends the provision of RA 9997 on the Hajj Attache, whose function is limited to coordinating with the Ministry of Hajj of Saudi Arabia where government-to-government action is needed, including certification as to change of pilgrim's name. The Hajj Attache cannot intervene in the administration, conduct, facilitation or processing of Hajj for Muslim Filipinos. Bill ni Robin, Binuksan ang Pribadong Travel Agencies ang Hajj Para sa Mas Ligtas na Paglalakbay Para tiyakin ang mas mabisa, organisado at ligtas na paglalakbay ng Muslim Filipinos sa taunang Hajj, isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang pagbukas sa pribadong travel operators ang ilang tungkuling kasalukuyang nakatakda sa National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF). Sa Senate Bill 2452, pinapaamyenda ni Padilla ang ilang bahagi ng Republic Act 9997 na nagmamandato sa NCMF na mag-administer ng programa, gumawa ng tuntunin, at pakikipagugnayan sa mga tanggapan para tiyakin ang matagumpay na Hajj. "The necessity to ensure an efficient, organized and safe Hajj journey for Muslim Filipinos is urgently called for. This bill proposes opening Hajj travel arrangements to private entities, thereby fostering a competitive market to the advantage of our traveler pilgrims," ani Padilla. "As a result, travel service providers will continuously endeavor to improve the quality of Hajj services, offer a wide range of flexible travel packages within the average market price range, and reinforce innovative and enhanced strategies in Hajj operations," dagdag ng mambabatas. Giit ni Padilla, hindi na kailangang gampanan ng NCMF ang ilang masalimuot na bagay sa paghahanda para sa Hajj, dahil ang mga travel service providers ang mas may kakayahan at sinanay na travel professionals. Sa panukalang batas, hindi na kailangan ng NCMF na i-promote ang Hajj Assistance Fund galing sa kontribusyon ng Muslim Filipinos para sa pangangailangan ng Muslim Filipino na sasali sa Hajj. Tatanggalin na rin sa NCMF ang Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment, kasama ang kapangyarihang may kinalaman sa administrasyon ng Hajj maliban sa pag-register at pag-accredit ng sheikhs, o pribadong tao na gagawa ng pag-facilitate, pagproseso, at pagbigay ng gabay sa Hajj. Aamyendahan din ng panukalang batas ang probisyon ng RA 9997 tungkol sa Hajj Attache, na lilimitahan sa pakikipagugnayan sa Ministry of Hajj ng Saudi Arabia kung saan kailangan ang "government-to-government action," kasama ang certification sa pagbago ng pangalan ng pilgrim. Hindi na kasama sa trabaho ng Hajj Attache ang makialam sa "administration, conduct, facilitation or processing" ng Hajj para sa mga Muslim Filipino.