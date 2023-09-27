Minimum Wage Set To Increase October 1

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 26, 2023

On October 1, 2023, minimum wage in Saskatchewan will increase to $14 an hour.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced in May 2022 that the minimum wage in the province would be incrementally increased over the coming two years.

In 2007, the minimum wage in the province was $7.95. By 2024, this rate will have increased by nearly 89 per cent.

"Saskatchewan has a strong, growing economy and increasing the minimum wage is just one of many mechanisms used to take care of Saskatchewan workers and create more prosperity for everyone," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "Other supports to assist minimum wage earners include the basic personal tax exemption, child tax credit and the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit."

Saskatchewan's personal taxes are among the lowest in the country. Since 2007, the provincial personal income tax exemptions have removed more than 112,000 people from the province's income tax roll. This has resulted in over $760 million in annual income tax savings for Saskatchewan people.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate CrowleyLabour Relations and Workplace SafetyReginaPhone: 306-570-2839Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca