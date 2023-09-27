Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,998 in the last 365 days.

Minimum Wage Set To Increase October 1

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 26, 2023

On October 1, 2023, minimum wage in Saskatchewan will increase to $14 an hour.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced in May 2022 that the minimum wage in the province would be incrementally increased over the coming two years. 

In 2007, the minimum wage in the province was $7.95. By 2024, this rate will have increased by nearly 89 per cent.

"Saskatchewan has a strong, growing economy and increasing the minimum wage is just one of many mechanisms used to take care of Saskatchewan workers and create more prosperity for everyone," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "Other supports to assist minimum wage earners include the basic personal tax exemption, child tax credit and the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit."

Saskatchewan's personal taxes are among the lowest in the country. Since 2007, the provincial personal income tax exemptions have removed more than 112,000 people from the province's income tax roll. This has resulted in over $760 million in annual income tax savings for Saskatchewan people.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Minimum Wage Set To Increase October 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more