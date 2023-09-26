Teen Dead After Shooting in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that left a teenage male dead.

On Monday, September 25, 2023, at approximately 3:38 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 16-year-old Jamal Jones, of no fixed address, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

