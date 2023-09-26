Submit Release
Southeast Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

 

On Monday, September 25, 2023, at approximately 11:44 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

 

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Tangia Tates-Little, of Southeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

