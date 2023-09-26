Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a man arrested in a Kidnapping.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at approximately 6:08 am, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle. The suspect stole the victim’s vehicle with a child in the back seat. The vehicle and child were later recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The child was unharmed.

Due to the detectives’ investigation, on Monday, September 25, 2023, on a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant 51-year-old Angelo Clinscale, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.