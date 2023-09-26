Supporting research – RADMA announces latest funding awards

Digital twins, investing in radical innovation, transition to circular economy and the impact of REF on research strategy are among the studies funded by RADMA this year, it has been announced.

RADMA is focused on the needs of researchers, practitioners and students of research technology and innovation management, it is a charity funded by proceeds of the R&D Management Journal.

It provides funding for post-graduate students in the form of

Doctoral studies (annual call)

Postgraduate student research support (open call)

Student attendance at the R&D Management Conference (annual call)

2023 Doctoral Studies Programme

Support funding has been awarded to:

Pete Jha, University of Cambridge. PhD title: How do decision-makers collectively select product investments for radical innovations?

Postgraduate Student Research Support – July 2023 review

Project Support:

Katherine Osgood, University of Portsmouth, has received support towards expenses involved in her PhD research: “An exploratory study of the impact of the research excellence framework (REF) on institutional research strategy”.

Please note the deadline for the November review is 31st October 2023. Please see the RADMA website for more details.

