PERE Capital Partners Launches US-Based Private Equity/Real Estate Firm

PERE CAPITAL PARTNERS LAUNCHES PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM OFFERING A DIVERSIFIED RANGE OF FINANCIAL, M&A, AND REAL ESTATE ADVISORY SERVICES TO MID-CAP COMPANIES.

We partner with platform companies to assemble a portfolio of assets, enabling business owners to expand their reach to become a more prominent, cost-effective vehicle through economies of scale.” — Mario Gallo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PERE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC LAUNCHES US-BASED INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE FIRM OFFERING A DIVERSIFIED RANGE OF FINANCIAL, M&A, AND REAL ESTATE ADVISORY SERVICES TO MID-CAP COMPANIES.

PERE Capital Partners – a US-based international private equity firm, announced the launch of its company. PERE Capital Partners (PERE) offers a diversified range of financial, M&A, and real estate advisory services to middle-market companies that require innovative acquisition and financing solutions.

PERE was created by Greg Lustig and Mario Gallo, both of whom have significant experience and expertise in mergers & acquisitions, roll-ups, real estate advisory services, corporate finance, complex corporate turnarounds, project financing, equity raising, and merchant banking.

“The firm’s primary business and investment focus is roll-ups of profitable mid-cap companies with untapped potential in fragmented growth industries in which our principals have industry-specific experience and expertise,” said Mario Gallo, CEO of PERE Capital Partners. PERE is engaged in roll-ups for its own account and in partnership with family offices, funds, institutional investors, private investment companies, and mid-cap platform companies with whom we can collaborate on a roll-up in their industry.

“PERE is in the process of launching Magna Healthcare Group, a company it created to turn around and roll-up distressed hospitals,” said Greg Lustig, Chairman of the Board of PERE Capital Partners. “PERE has assembled a world-class executive team led by John Parigi, a well-known C-level executive with multiple hospital networks who is responsible for successfully turning around 150 hospitals, and Dr. Raul Ghotge, a physician, biomedical engineer, and healthcare management consultant,” added Greg.

The principals at PERE Capital Partners have core expertise in structuring, negotiating, and financing, having closed collectively over ten billion dollars of transactions involving real estate, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, oil and gas, media, broadcasting, entertainment, automotive, telecommunications, and sports.

Our Chairman of the Board, Gregory Lustig, has a unique background combining law, real estate, and investment banking with the strong pragmatic business acumen he has gained from successfully completing nine corporate turnarounds and leading multiple companies to financial success. Lustig is best known for his strong, effective negotiating style and his creative deal-making capabilities, having negotiated over two hundred commercial transactions totaling more than $6 billion, including thirty-two mergers and four healthcare roll-ups. Lustig has over thirty years of experience as a CEO and Chairman of multiple national companies with revenues in excess of $100 million.

Our CEO is Mario Gallo, CEO and Senior Managing Director of SoCal Real Estate Ventures, A Los Angeles- service-based real estate consulting firm specializing in building private funds for developers, fund managers, and other alternative asset Sponsors for nearly a decade. As a result, Gallo has established solid, effective relationships with numerous family offices, wealth advisors, strategic financial partners, and high-net and ultra-high-net individual investors. Gallo has served as the CEO of multiple real estate companies, on the advisory board of several funds, and as a member of family offices and investment groups nationally.