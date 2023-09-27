Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,863 in the last 365 days.

Introducing IgG4ward!: An Organization Created to Support Individuals Living with IgG4-Related Disease

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Stone, a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and the Edward A. Fox Chair in Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, announces the formation of the IgG4ward! Foundation, an advocacy organization designed to support those impacted by Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD). IgG4-RD is a chronic and debilitating autoimmune condition that affects approximately 40,000 patients in the United States and hundreds of thousands globally. IgG4ward!, the first and only organization solely dedicated to supporting those living with IgG4-RD, aims to provide education and awareness of the disease, to grow the number of IgG4-RD experts across the world, and to facilitate groundbreaking research. No approved treatment options exist for this condition.

“The rapid momentum we have generated with IgG4ward! demonstrates the large unmet need we are addressing,” said Dr. John Stone, IgG4ward! Founder and Executive Chairman. “Our plan is to create synergy within the community of IgG4-RD patients, their care partners, and clinicians to tackle every aspect of this disease.”

The launch of IgG4ward! coincides with September’s Rheumatic Disease Awareness Month, an initiative created by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) to create awareness of the more than 100 rheumatic diseases defined today. As recently reported by the ACR, more than 58.5 million American adults, as well as hundreds of thousands of children, have been diagnosed with a rheumatic disease.

IgG4-RD is a serious and chronic, immune-mediated fibro-inflammatory disease that can affect multiple organs in the body. Many patients have some degree of irreversible organ damage at the time of diagnosis, generally because of a delay in diagnosis owing to a lack of awareness of this condition. This damage can have a profound impact on patients’ lives, leading to organ failure or death if not diagnosed and treated appropriately.

To learn more about IgG4ward! please visit www.igg4ward.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (X), LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About IgG4ward!
IgG4ward!’s mission as the first and only organization solely dedicated to IgG4-RD advocacy, research, and support is to provide a trusted source of truth about this disease, to improve the lives of people living with IgG4-RD, and to help identify better treatments and cures.

Kristin Ainsworth
Luminaria Communications
+1 612-839-6748
email us here

You just read:

Introducing IgG4ward!: An Organization Created to Support Individuals Living with IgG4-Related Disease

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more