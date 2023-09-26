Emily Carr University of Art + Design reaches tentative agreement with CUPE Local 15

CANADA, September 26 - Emily Carr University of Art + Design has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 15 under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 230 staff working in a variety of positions ranging from information technology, studio and library technicians, facilities, and other services that support students and the institutions.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the province’s continued economic recovery.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process is complete.

More than 520,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 404,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or are professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

