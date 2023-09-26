Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,000 in the last 365 days.

Algoma Steel Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or “the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on September 26, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes
Mary Anne Bueschkens 55,557,536 1,702,802 57,260,338
Michael Garcia 55,925,295 1,335,043 57,260,338
James Gouin 54,793,765 2,466,573 57,260,338
Andy Harshaw 55,787,922 1,472,416 57,260,338
Ave G. Lethbridge 55,849,496 1,410,842 57,260,338
Michael McQuade 55,930,706 1,329,632 57,260,338
Sanjay Nakra 55,459,513 1,800,825 57,260,338
Eric S. Rosenfeld 55,132,099 2,128,239 57,260,338
Gale Rubenstein 44,233,074 13,027,264 57,260,338
Andrew Schultz 55,643,836 1,616,502 57,260,338
David D. Sgro 54,687,005 2,573,333 57,260,338


The Company also reports that the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.

Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America's leading producers of green steel.

As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future as your partner in steel.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Moraca
Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Phone: 705.945.3300
E-mail: IR@algoma.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Algoma Steel Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more