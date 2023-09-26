Shaftsbury Barracks/Aggravated Sex Assault/Aggravated Stalking/Violation of Conditions x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3004413

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss, Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 26th, 2023, approximately 1200

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Stalking and Violation of Conditions of release.

ACCUSED: Jonathan Gardner

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 14th, 2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU), along with Investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation concerning an alleged child sex assault. A child under 10 years of age was brought to Southern Vermont Medical Center and was examined after they claimed they were sexually assaulted by 35-year-old Jonathan Gardner of North Pownal. Information was learned during the investigation ultimately leading to the arrest of Jonathan Gardner on September 15th, 2023. Gardner was originally held without bail however he was released on 50,000.00 dollars bail and conditions after his arraignment September 18th, 2023.

On September 21st, 2023, Gardner was arrested by Troopers for violating his conditions of release by being within 300 feet of the victim's residence. He was cited for a later date and released on conditions imposed by Bennington County Criminal Court.

On September 25th, 2023, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Gardner had violated his conditions again. It was determined Gardner harassed the victim and family members on two occasions, once on September 25th and once on September 26th causing fear with the victim’s family. Jonathan Gardner turned himself in to the Shaftsbury Barracks on September 26th, 2023, at approximately 1200 hours. He was arrested for violating his conditions of release x2 in addition to Aggravated Stalking. He was processed and released on conditions by the Bennington County Criminal Court. He is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on September 27th, 2023, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 27th, 2023

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDELD

