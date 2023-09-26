Revised HIV Clinical Guidelines for Prevention and Treatment of Opportunistic Infections: Syphilis & Mpox Updates

On September 25, 2023, the Panel on Opportunistic Infections in Adults and Adolescents (the Panel) updated the Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Opportunistic Infections in Adults and Adolescents with HIV. Highlights from the updated sections are summarized below:

Updated data on incidence.

Provided information on ocular syphilis.

Updated the discussion of diagnostic algorithms.

Provided information on doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis for bacterial sexually transmitted infections.

Provided information on the availability of benzathine penicillin and procaine penicillin.

Tables 4, 5, and 6

Updated to include medications used for the treatment of mpox.

For a list of major revisions within the past 6 months, please see What's New in the Guidelines.

The Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Opportunistic Infections in Adults and Adolescents with HIV provide guidance to HIV care practitioners and others on the optimal prevention and management of HIV-related opportunistic infections for adults and adolescents in the United States. To view or download the Guidelines, go to clinicalinfo.hiv.gov. The guidelines tables and recommendations also can be downloaded as separate PDF files.

Clinicalinfo welcomes your feedback on the latest revisions to the Guidelines. Send your comments with the subject line “Adult and Adolescent Opportunistic Infection Guidelines” to HIVinfo@NIH.gov by October 11, 2023.