Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator

Job Type: Part-Time/Temporary
Job Number: 2023-U3-DIX-70-JCYC
Department: Unit 3 - Juvenile Court
Closing Date: 10/17/2023 11:59 PM Central
General Summary or Purpose
The Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator is responsible for providing services to the youth and the youth’s families during the youth’s course of involvement with the Juvenile Court. The Youth Coordinator will work with assigned youth as identified by the Juvenile Court Supervisor.
This position is approximately 20 hours per week and will include evening and weekend hours with some weekday hours as necessary.
See full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4219265/part-time-juvenile-court-youth-coordinator-dickinson?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs