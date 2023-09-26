Submit Release
Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator

Job Type: Part-Time/Temporary

Job Number: 2023-U3-DIX-70-JCYC

Department: Unit 3 - Juvenile Court

Closing Date: 10/17/2023 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator is responsible for providing services to the youth and the youth’s families during the youth’s course of involvement with the Juvenile Court.  The Youth Coordinator will work with assigned youth as identified by the Juvenile Court Supervisor.
 
This position is approximately 20 hours per week and will include evening and weekend hours with some weekday hours as necessary.

See full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4219265/part-time-juvenile-court-youth-coordinator-dickinson?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

