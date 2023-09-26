Submit Release
Lumina Datamatics Wins Prestigious Operational Excellence through Digital Transformation Award

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that its innovative publishing platform, BluPencil, has been honored with the esteemed "Operational Excellence through Digital Transformation Award" at the 5th Edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) DX Awards 2023. The award ceremony concluded at Le Meridian, New Delhi, on September 26, 2023.

BluPencil, Lumina Datamatics’ online author-proofing platform, has redefined how authors collaborate, edit, and review their work. This platform allows authors to instantaneously enhance their content, leveraging the platform’s intuitive UI and auto-validations, while maintaining the XML integrity of the content. BluPencil’s recommendations and notification capabilities simplifies editing and facilitates seamless communication between authors and editors during the submission and proof review process. There are over 6,000 authors across the world using BluPencil.

The DX Awards recognize the innovative, resilient, and sustainable strategies for introducing or adopting digital technologies and serve as a benchmark for other industries in their journey for Digital Transformation.

Speaking about the win, Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & C.E.O., Lumina Datamatics, said"We are honored to receive the DX Award for BluPencil. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to technology innovation and excellence within the publishing industry. Lumina Datamatics remains steadfast in our dedication to crafting solutions that empower organizations to excel in the digital era."

About Lumina Datamatics:
Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3,500 professionals across the UK, Germany, the United States, and India.

Media Contact:

Jamie Israel, VP, Marketing
Email: jamie.israel@luminad.com
Phone: 848-200-6188


Primary Logo

