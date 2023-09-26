STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police warns of scam calls impersonating troopers

WATERBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is warning the public about recent scam calls in which the caller pretends to be a VSP commander or trooper.

Reports to the state police indicate the imposter tells the recipient of the call that he or she is subject to a pending legal matter. If leaving a message, the scammer provides a number for the recipient to call back.

These calls are not originating with the Vermont State Police. If anyone receives such a call, they should hang up or not call back at the number provided, and instead telephone their local VSP barracks to confirm the authenticity of the message. A list of all VSP stations and their contact information is available at this link on the state police website.

VSP reminds the public never to give out personal information or to pay money, obtain gift cards or money orders, etc., in response to unknown or suspicious callers. People also are encouraged to report suspicious calls to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office using the information below:

Report potential scam calls to:

Vermont Attorney General’s Office

Consumer Assistance Program

800-649-2424

https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/scam-prevention-through-awareness-and-education

ago.cap@vermont.gov

