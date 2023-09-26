Court chooses law clerks for 2024-2025 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who have been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2024-2025 term beginning August 1, 2024.

Jack Blotsky of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science from the North Dakota State University. Mr. Blotsky is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2024.

Gabrielle Frawley of Farmingdale, New York, received a B.A. Honors Degree in Germanic Studies from Boston College; and a M.A. and Ph.D. in Germanic Languages and Literatures from the University of Kansas. Ms. Frawley is expected to receive her J.D. from the Washburn University School of Law in December 2023.

Danielle Middleton of St. George, Utah, received a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies and English from Utah Tech University. Ms. Middleton is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2024.

Taylor Schmidt of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Political Science and minors in Honors, Pre-Law and Writing from North Dakota State University. Ms. Schmidt is expected to receive her J.D. from the Creighton School of Law in May 2024.

McKenna Weisenburger of Wilton, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice and a minor in Emergency Management from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Weisenburger is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2024.