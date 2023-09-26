Moving at the Speed of Business: Shapiro Administration Announces New PA SITES Pilot Program

Gov. Shapiro fought for more funding for economic development in the 2023-24 budget and the Administration will make $10 million in grant funding available to make more PA sites ‘shovel ready’ for new and expanding businesses The Shapiro Administration is working aggressively to let companies across the country and around the world know Pennsylvania is open for business

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced the launch of new pilot program PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites), which will make $10 million in grant funding available to help more sites across the Commonwealth become “shovel ready” to attract and retain more businesses. DCED is accepting applications for the grant funding starting today, September 26, through November 8, 2023.

Made possible by an additional $13 million in PA First funding Governor Shapiro fought for and secured in the 2023-24 state budget, PA SITES will provide grant funding to eligible applicants – such as municipalities, economic development organizations, and industrial development agencies – to enhance sites.

Grants will be awarded to help make sites competitive for prospective businesses, including transportation access improvements, utility extensions, or grading of pad-ready sites. These enhancements will help make previously utilized sites and underdeveloped sites shovel ready for businesses to relocate, expand, and create jobs in Pennsylvania.

“Today’s launch of the PA SITES pilot program is an exciting step forward in positioning the Commonwealth to win more business investments and spur the economy,” said Secretary Siger. “This is also a great example of the Shapiro Administration listening to the economic development and business communities and taking quick action to create a program they need. We are moving at the speed of business and making it clear to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Eligible applicants for the PA SITES pilot program include:

Municipalities – Any county, city, borough, incorporated town, township, or home rule municipality;

Economic Development Organizations – A nonprofit corporation or association whose purpose is the enhancement of economic conditions in their community;

Redevelopment Authorities;

Municipal Authorities; and

Industrial Development Agencies.

Eligible Projects must be located within the Commonwealth and support the development of competitive sites. These include undeveloped sites and sites that were previously utilized or underutilized (such as former industrial, commercial, military, school, or hospital sites or buildings).

The bipartisan, commonsense 2023-24 budget Governor Shapiro signed into law spurs job creation, invests in manufacturing innovation, cuts red tape for businesses, and provides the funding to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a global scale. For more information, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

