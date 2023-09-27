Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,096 in the last 365 days.

Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Announces 2023 Excellence in Supplier Diversity Awardees

EMBARGOED UNTIL WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 – 2 PM EST

Awards are for companies that spend with certified women-owned businesses and have a supplier diversity commitment. 'Best in Class' companies also support women’s advocacy organizations.”
— Michelle Richards, Founder & Executive Director
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Lakes Women’s Business Council has honored several of the most influential businesses and corporations in southeast Michigan at their Supplier Diversity & Awards Program Luncheon, at Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace. The luncheon is part of the 2023 Great Lakes Women’s Business Conference, which has brought together more than 1,000 certified women-owned businesses from around the country to “Scale up for Success!”

Corporate members of Great Lakes WBC are eligible to apply for the awards. They complete an application, detailing their adherence to the factors that GLW Business Council uses to measure their impact on supplier diversity. These factors include the company’s percentage of spending with certified women business owners; whether the company has a supplier diversity program, policy and commitment; and whether the company requires its suppliers to also spend a certain percentage with women-owned businesses. High scoring companies that win the top “Best in Class” award also support women’s advocacy organizations by participating on boards and committees, and by supporting them financially.

The Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award Categories announced today include:
Best in Class – Corporations that have excelled in all major categories surveyed, including women business enterprise spend and capacity building, and advocacy for women-owned businesses.

Adient
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Comerica Bank
DTE Energy
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Kelly Services
Miller Knoll
Stellantis
Toyota
Walbridge

Advanced – Corporations with a documented and strong commitment to women’s business enterprise advocacy, capacity building and contracting. Advanced category award winners are leaders among their peers.
Auto Club Group (AAA)
Barton Malow
Dana
Franklin Energy
Yanfeng

Emerging – Corporations that have demonstrated an increasing commitment to advancing capacity building and contracting opportunities for certified women business owners.
DFM Solutions
Flex N Gate
Strategic Staffing

Delora Hall Tyler
First Media Group
+1 2487556512
delorahtyler@firstmediagroup.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Announces 2023 Excellence in Supplier Diversity Awardees

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more