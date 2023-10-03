NIKSUN To Demonstrate Revolutionary New Cybersecurity and Compliance Platform at NJMEP’s “Manufacturing Day” on 10/6/23

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in end-to-end Cybersecurity, Network Performance Management (NPM), and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions, announced today that the company will be exhibiting at NJMEP’s “Manufacturing Day” as a Sponsor.

NJMEP’s 11th annual Manufacturing Day will be hosted on Friday, October 6, 2023 at The Event Center at iPlay America (iPA), located at 104 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728. The event opens at 8 AM and will run until 4 PM.

NIKSUN will be demonstrating an all-new technology that brings the same cybersecurity capabilities that defend the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) into an easy-to-setup and affordable format that works for every business in the state, no matter their size.

The solution can immediately demonstrate to any organization the enormity of cyber-attacks happening every day against their infrastructure and give them the holistic intelligence they need to thwart those threats before they are successful.

With the sheer escalation of attacks against every company in the nation, this situational awareness is critical to safeguard our country’s most important businesses and prevent them from being crippled by the sheer magnitude of costs associated with a cybersecurity breach – including those linked with shutting down operations, incident investigation, breach remediation, litigations and settlements, compliance and regulatory fees, reputation hits, and more.

Indeed, recent studies have shown that ~60% of small companies close within 6 months of being hit by such an incident.

Moreover, this same revolutionary NIKSUN platform will be shown to be capable of achieving NIST-171 and CMMC compliance for any firm within minutes. With this regulatory standard going into effect soon, this capability is crucial for every business currently struggling with meeting these stringent requirements.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About NJMEP

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey’s manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $7.6 billion in value.