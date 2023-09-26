Senator Santarsiero Announces $49,405 in State Funds to Rolling Harvest Food Rescue

BUCKS COUNTY – September 26, 2023 – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) today announced $49,405 in state funds were awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to Rolling Harvest Food Rescue to improve food storage and reduce food waste.

With the funds, provided through the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant Program, Rolling Harvest will partner with Solly Brothers Farm to purchase a second 10 x 20 walk-in, outdoor refrigerated cooler to increase their safe food storage capacity and to use as a central Food Access Hub for food distribution in the region.

“The work of Rolling Harvest Food Rescue is critical to combatting food insecurity that affects too many individuals and families in Bucks County,” said Senator Santarsiero. “Through partnerships with local farms, Rolling Harvest helps reduce food waste and provide nutritious, local produce to those in need. I proudly supported this grant to increase the organization’s capacity to store thousands of pounds of fresh produce for community members in need.”

“On behalf of all of us with Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, please accept our sincere appreciation in helping us secure the recent $50,000 PA DEP Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant, said Cathy Snyder, Founder and Executive Director of Rolling Harvest Food Rescue. “One of the main barriers to being able to rescue and redistribute perfectly wholesome, healthy surplus food has always been a lack of available cold storage in Bucks County, and beyond. This grant helps remove that barrier by providing us with a new, large cooler facility in a central location, increasing our food recovery efforts with local farmers, food producers, and food retailers to benefit all of our neighbors in need struggling with food insecurity and lacking access to nutrition. Cold food storage means this precious and highly perishable food does not have to be left in the fields or sent to landfills.”

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue connects farmers with food pantries to eliminate waste and meet local demand. The organization works to increase access to donated fresh produce and other healthy foods to area hunger-relief sites that serve the at-risk, food-insecure population by providing local farmers and food producers with free, effective delivery and distribution of their surplus. Additional information about Rolling Harvest Food Rescue can be found on their website .

Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant funds are used for the procurement of eligible equipment to reduce food waste disposal from food retailers, wholesalers, agriculture organizations, farms and cooperatives by repurposing and redistributing apparently safe and wholesome foods to Commonwealth nonprofits that provide food to segments of the public.

For additional information on DEP’s action to reduce food insecurity click here .

