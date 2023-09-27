‘Where Parents Talk’ Radio Show Hits Century Mark, Tops 20,000 Podcast Downloads, Welcomes New Podcast Platform Partner
The continued growth in popularity of Where Parents Talk in both broadcast and podcast formats, speaks directly to just how timely and relevant this information is for parents and caregivers.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a focus on evidence-based and lived experience advice from experts, the Where Parents Talk radio show, which airs weekly on 105.9 The Region FM in the Greater Toronto Area, is now available on the SiriumXM app. Where Parents Talk is also celebrating its 100th episode and has now surpassed 20,000 podcast downloads since its launch in 2021.
— Debra McLaughlin, General Manager, 105.9 The Region
“Reaching key milestones while growing our audience is deeply meaningful and validating,” says Lianne Castelino, founder of Where Parents Talk. “Gathering trusted experts who bring a scientific lens and share their own experience raising kids today has proven to be a winning formula at a time where moms and dads increasingly face unique challenges as parents.”
The Where Parents Talk radio show airs Saturday mornings on 105.9 The Region, which reaches 1.2+ million listeners weekly. The program tackles parenting hot topics such as mental health, bullying, sextortion, and raising transgender children. The show helps parents improve communication with kids and teens — and features interviews with leading experts, high-profile parents, and celebrities. Listeners can download the podcasts on more than 50 platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Simplecast and now SiriusXM app.
“The continued growth in popularity of Where Parents Talk in both broadcast and podcast formats, speaks directly to just how timely and relevant this information is for parents and caregivers,” says Debra McLaughlin, General Manager, 105.9 The Region. “Having a show in our line-up that focuses on what matters to parents and takes a proactive, solution-based approach, aligns perfectly with our roster of engaging, local talk programming.”
For its 100th show, which aired September 23, 2023, Lianne Castelino interviewed Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his wife, Dr. Catherine Hansen, parents of three teens, about their lived experience raising kids while managing intense professional careers, and their family’s preparation for Colonel Hansen’s upcoming, history-making Artemis II mission to the moon in November 2024.
Parents across Canada can access episodes via podcast, available on demand at 1059theregion.com and whereparentstalk.com.
About Where Parents Talk
Where Parents Talk with Lianne Castelino airs Saturday mornings at 10:30am ET on 105.9 The Region. The Where Parents Talk show first aired on 105.9 The Region in July 2021. Also an award-winning, multi-media production company, Where Parents Talk is now in its 20th year of operation. The production was best known for producing, distributing and selling DVDs to parents on various topics relating to raising kids of all ages.
For further information, contact Donald Bilodeau: donald@pactads.com
Donald Bilodeau
PACT Advertising
donald@pactads.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube